Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz share heartfelt birthday moment

Trash talk has always been an important element of cage fighting, even more so these days. Sure, a lot of that trash may not actually be legit. You could easily say over half the feuds in the UFC are just guys selling wolf tickets. But the sport is actually a lot more fun when you realize how silly all the macho chest thumping is.

With that in mind, let’s look at the latest back and forth between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, who have been trying to convince the UFC to let them fight for months now. Both athletes seem to be mysteriously stuck in limbo, perhaps due to the eventual return of one Conor McGregor. But it hasn’t stopped them from throwing insults at each other over social media. And while there’s some heat behind their trash talking, a recent exchance was actually quite lovely, really.

Here’s Dustin Poirier sending off a rather unique happy birthday to Nate Diaz, who turned 36 on Saturday.

Happy Birthday Nathaniel https://t.co/yiordXrG5a — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2022

Get a deal done and get that ass whipped for your birthday — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2022

That led to this salty then sweet response from Diaz:

Bruh no one likes you and u suck someone need a to put a purple belt on you thanks for da bday wishes tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 16, 2022

Dustin Poirier is currently looking to get back into the cage for July but admitted he hasn’t gotten a call from the UFC in months. In one exchange with a fan he admitted he felt like he was being shelved for a potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor in late 2022.

As for Nate Diaz, he’s on the final fight of his UFC contract and word behind the scenes is the UFC won’t book him against anyone unless he agrees to a contract extension. With million dollar plus paydays abounding for fights against YouTubers and other such nonsense, Nate seems more interested in getting out and testing his worth as a free agent.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

‍♀️ ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

Mother fuckers be crying cause they get dropped from the ufc I can’t pay out this bitch — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

Happy birthday, Nate! May this year bring you the final fight and then release you desperately want.