Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz share heartfelt birthday moment

Magic happened after Dustin sent out a happy birthday to would-be opponent Nate Diaz. Diaz replied in the most 209 fashion possible.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Trash talk has always been an important element of cage fighting, even more so these days. Sure, a lot of that trash may not actually be legit. You could easily say over half the feuds in the UFC are just guys selling wolf tickets. But the sport is actually a lot more fun when you realize how silly all the macho chest thumping is.

With that in mind, let’s look at the latest back and forth between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, who have been trying to convince the UFC to let them fight for months now. Both athletes seem to be mysteriously stuck in limbo, perhaps due to the eventual return of one Conor McGregor. But it hasn’t stopped them from throwing insults at each other over social media. And while there’s some heat behind their trash talking, a recent exchance was actually quite lovely, really.

Here’s Dustin Poirier sending off a rather unique happy birthday to Nate Diaz, who turned 36 on Saturday.

That led to this salty then sweet response from Diaz:

“Bruh no one likes you and u suck, someone need a to put a purple belt on you,” Diaz wrote before adding “Thanks for da bday wishes tho ”

Dustin Poirier is currently looking to get back into the cage for July but admitted he hasn’t gotten a call from the UFC in months. In one exchange with a fan he admitted he felt like he was being shelved for a potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor in late 2022.

As for Nate Diaz, he’s on the final fight of his UFC contract and word behind the scenes is the UFC won’t book him against anyone unless he agrees to a contract extension. With million dollar plus paydays abounding for fights against YouTubers and other such nonsense, Nate seems more interested in getting out and testing his worth as a free agent.

Happy birthday, Nate! May this year bring you the final fight and then release you desperately want.

