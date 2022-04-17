Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KO) returned to the boxing ring to finish Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) via 10th-round TKO and walk away with the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight titles last night (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It took Spence a little longer to get things going due to his lengthy layoff but he started to take over in the middle rounds of the fight with strong left hands and solid work to the body. Ugas did enough to keep Spence from completely mauling him, but “The Truth” kept digging to the body on the inside and took away Ugas’ ability to land heavy shots.

Spence kept getting stronger as the fight went on and started to unload power punches to the head and body at will. Ugas was too tough for his own good and seemed more than willing to stomach all of the damage. However, Ugas’ eye was too busted up in the 10th round and the doctor stepped in to stop the fight.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Yordenis Ugas’ eye was swollen shut by the 10th round and the doctor was forced to stop the bout.



Errol Spence is now a three-belt welterweight champion #SpenceUgas



( @espnknockout, @showtimeboxing) pic.twitter.com/0BwEzuf1Rx — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 17, 2022

"I'm going to get these straps and go over there and take his shit too."@ErrolSpenceJr calls out @terencecrawford ️#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/Pk5gXljXfW — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

