Belal Muhammad leaned on his wrestling and footwork to outlast Vicente Luque last night (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, capturing a unanimous decision win in the main event.

In addition to the welterweight rematch, UFC Vegas 51 produced a collection of memorable finishes and high-octane action. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Bantamweight prospect Heili Alateng scored a blistering 47-second TKO over former featherweight fighter Kevin Croom (highlights HERE)

Drakkar Klose returned after a two-year absence to stop lightweight Brandon Jenkins with a second-round TKO finish

Former Combate Americas lightweight champion Rafa Garcia scored a big-time finish over Jesse Ronson with a rear-naked choke submission (see it HERE)

Devin Clark made a statement in his heavyweight debut with a gnarly third-round TKO finish over William Knight

Andre Fialho put a stop to welterweight contender Miguel Baeza with an emphatic first-round TKO finish (highlights HERE)

Women’s bantamweight veteran Mayra Bueno Silva outlasted Wu Yanan to the tune of a unanimous decision in a back-and-forth affair

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 51 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Performance of the Night: Drakkar Klose

Performance of the Night: Andre Fialho

