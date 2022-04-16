One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., as WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KO) makes his return to the boxing ring against WBA welterweight champion Yordenas Ugas (27-4, 12 KO).

Spence, who is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world today, hasn’t competed since a decision win over Danny Garcia back in Dec. 2020. The 32-year-old fighter was scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao in Aug. 2021, but Spence suffered a nasty retinal tear that forced him to withdraw from the fight. He’ll look to make his return to the ring later tonight in effort to claim another welterweight strap.

Ugas, on the other hand, is coming off the biggest win of his professional career. The Cuban fighter ended up taking Spence’s spot against Pacquiao last August and earned an upset decision win over the boxing legend. The victory extended Ugas’ current win streak to four and catapulted him into this title unification bout with Spence.

It’s a welterweight clash you won’t want to miss. Check out below for all the ways to catch the action later tonight on PPV:

Start Time

Sat., April 16, 2022, from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

‘Spence Jr. vs. Ugas’ main event will begin around midnight ET

Online Viewing

‘Spence Jr. vs. Ugas’ PPV main card can be purchased through the Showtime Sports network for $74.99.

Television Viewing

‘Spence Jr. vs. Ugas’ PPV main card can be purchased through Showtime via Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, and Android TV.

You can also check with your local cable/satellite provider to order the ‘Spence Jr. vs. Ugas’ PPV main card.

Mobile Viewing

‘Spence Jr. vs. Ugas’ PPV main card will be accessible through the Showtime app. Click HERE for details.

Main card

Welterweight: Errol Spence, Jr. (c) vs. Yordenis Ugas (c)

Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriokis Gamboa

Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas

Welterweight: Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main event right HERE. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Spence and Ugas likely to make the walk closer to midnight.