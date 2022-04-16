UFC Vegas 51, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between welterweight title hopefuls Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, a co-headliner featuring middleweight newcomers Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, and the return of lightweight veteran Drakkar Klose, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 11:45 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

