Andre Fialho scored the biggest victory of his career earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the welterweight upstart captured a first-round TKO finish over Miguel Baeza.

Both welterweights landed good shots early, but it was Baeza who was able to mix it with more offense. Towards the end of the first round Fialho was able to land a really strong uppercut in the clinch that stunned Baeza. Fialho followed it up with looping a left hook that sent Baeza to the canvas and allowed Fialho to landed a few hard shots to finish the fight.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Fialho, 28, was given a tough task in his short-notice UFC debut and ended up losing to welterweight contender Michel Pereira. This was a better test to see how the prospect did under normal circumstances and he passed with flying colors. It will be interesting to see how his striking holds up against stiffer competition in the UFC’s jam-packed welterweight division.

For complete UFC Vegas 51 results and coverage click here.