Devin Clark captured victory in his heavyweight debut earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Brown Bear” finished William Knight with an impressive third-round TKO (elbow and punches).

This was a pretty competitive affair before Clark found a way to land crisp punches on the feet and transition to takedowns. He was able to sap Knight’s energy and limit his output almost completely. In the third, Clark had Knight trapped along the cage and landed a sharp elbow followed by a left hand that hurt him bad. Knight tried to recover, but Clark launched one final right hand that put “Knightmare” down for good.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Clark, who was coming off back-to-back losses to Anthony Smith and Ion Cutelaba at light heavyweight, needed this win pretty badly. It’s unknown at this time if Clark with continue to fight at heavyweight, but he proved his worth in this outing against a powerhouse like Knight.

