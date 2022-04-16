Drakkar Klose returned after a two-year absence earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stop MMA journeyman Brandon Jenkins with a nasty second-round TKO (punches).

It’s been a while since we saw Klose compete inside of the Octagon, but it didn’t look like the 34-year-old veteran missed a beat. He was able to deliver vicious uppercuts and right hands at will as Jenkins somehow absorbed the punishment to stay in the fight. Klose kept the pressure up in the second and was able to badly hurt Jenkins along the cage with more uppercuts and power rights. The finish was inevitable.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Klose, who has been sidelined for two years mostly due in part to Jeremy Stephens’ infamous weigh-ins push, seemed like a man on mission tonight at UFC Vegas 51. He called out fellow lightweight contender Mark Madsen after the win and that seems like a matchup worth making.

