Rafa Garcia earned a big submission finish earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former Combate Americas champion stopped veteran lightweight Jesse Ronson with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Garcia was in control from the opening bell with consistent movement, takedown attempts, and good headwork to avoid any serious danger. Ronson was advancing quite a bit and kept busy inside the pocket, but he was a little too robotic. Garcia had a point deducted in the second round for an illegal knee, but the action continued and he was able to take Ronson back down to score the submission stoppage.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Garcia, who started his UFC career with a 0-2 record, has now won his last two trips to the Octagon. The 27-year-old fighter packs some real potential at 155 pounds so it’s nice to see him find some sustained success inside of the cage. Look for Garcia to score a more prolific opponent his next time out.

