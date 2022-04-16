 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Heili Alateng destroy Kevin Croom in 47 seconds | UFC Vegas 51

By Dan Hiergesell
It took Heili Alateng only 47 seconds to stop Kevin Croom earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Mongolian Knight” scored a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

Croom had cut down to bantamweight for this fight and it instantly showed. The veteran fighter looked depleted and was wobbly after the first punch from Alateng connected. Alateng saw his window of opportunity and rushed in for a barrage of punches along the cage. Croom eventually face planted on the canvas and the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Alateng, 30, gets back into the UFC win column with this performance after fighting Gustavo Lopez to a draw in his last appearance and dropping a decision to Casey Kenney before that. This is his first finish inside of the Octagon, but something that could give Alateng enough momentum to start his push towards the top 15.

