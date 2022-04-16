It all goes down later tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) at UFC Vegas 51 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Vicente Luque meets fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in a main event rematch.

In addition to the 170-pound clash, UFC Vegas 51 will feature a slew of exciting matchups from top to bottom. This includes a middleweight matchup between prospects Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, a welterweight clash involving knockout artists Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho, and the return of lightweight veteran Drakkar Klose.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 51’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT



Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ main card can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN. The “Prelims” portion will air on ESPN2.

UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 51 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

For more UFC Vegas 51 fight card news click here.