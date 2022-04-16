And New! Patricio Pitbull hands A.J. McKee first loss to reclaim Featherweight title | Bellator 277

The King of rematches is once again the King of the Featherweights. #AndNew World Champion, @PatricioPitbull - winning by Unanimous Decision. #Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/FoxBMVceOk

Eight months after losing his Bellator MMA Featherweight title to A.J. McKee in under two minutes, Patricio Pitbull is world champion once again. Indeed, the Brazilian bomber won a unanimous decision over “Mercenary” in the main event of Bellator 277, which went down last night (Fri., April 15, 2022) in San Jose, California.

Things started off great for McKee, who came out aggressive, taunting Pitbull on several occasions. All of that aside, he did do enough to win the first round. Pitbull, meanwhile, was a bit more cautious with his attack, hoping to avoid another quick loss. And that technique paid off, allowing him to be a bit more calculated in his attack.

After winning rounds two and three (on our scorecards) — which including an air-tight guillotine that almost ended the fight — Pitbull was a lot more relaxed. While McKee did have some shining moments, he wasn’t as aggressive with his offense, and the judges took note of that, awarding Pitbull the unanimous decision. One thing of note, it was the first time McKee had ever been in the championship rounds, so he did look a bit slower in the fifth round.

Round 1 is in the books! This one is TENSE #Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/9IA5ELWUxR — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

Some nice strikes from @AJMcKee101. Is he doing enough to retain his title?#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/o2QCtCaozj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

With the win, Pitbull improves to 6-0 in rematches, while McKee suffers the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With the fight tied a one a piece, expect these tow men to take part in a trilogy part later this year.

