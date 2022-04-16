UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run it back in the UFC Vegas 51 main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luque captured a first-round knockout victory over Muhammad when they first went to war at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016.

Watch their complete first showdown in the embedded video above.

Since they first met roughly six years ago in New York, “The Silent Assassin” (21-7-1) is 10-2 with nine finishes while “Remember the Name” (20-3) is 10-1 with one No Contest and one finish. Luque is currently ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds, once spot above Muhammad at No. 6. No question a victory here will go a long way in determining the future of the still-cloudy welterweight title picture.

We’ll find out who gets one step closer to gold in just a few hours.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 51 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 51 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Luque vs. Muhammad 2” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.