Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) streaming LIVE on both ESPN and ESPN+, topped by the 170-pound rematch pitting No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque opposite longtime 170-pound rival and No. 6-seeded title hopeful, Belal Muhammad. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho trades leather with venerable Russian bruiser and fellow 185-pound Contender Series graduate, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, in UFC Vegas 51’s co-main event. William Knight, Drakkar Klose and Rafa Garcia will also see main card action.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 51 fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 51 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Luque vs. Muhammad 2.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 51 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 51 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

170 lbs.: Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

265 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. William Knight

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad vs. Lina Lansberg

155 lbs.: Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

265 lbs.: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes

135 lbs.: Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC VEGAS 51 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad vs. Lina Lansberg

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 51: “Luque vs. Muhammad 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.