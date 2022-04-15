Highlights! Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson ends in a No Contest after inadvertent clash of heads | Bellator 277

The official rule is a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads. #AndStill Light-Heavyweight Champion, Vadim Nemkov. As it stands, there is no winner in the #BellatorLHWGP . #Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports . pic.twitter.com/CGeIDsaqza

Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finally came to an end earlier tonight (Fri., April 15, 2022) as Vadim Nemkov put his belt on the line against Corey Anderson in the co-main event of Bellator 277.

Or so we thought...

After three rounds of great action between Anderson and Nemkov, the fight came to an unfortunate end seconds before the third round ended. Indeed, referee Frank Trigg called a halt to the action with four seconds remaining in the round after Nemkov suffered a nasty cut above his left eye. The ringside doctor came in, took a look at the nast cut and quickly called an end to the fight.

Then the drama began.

Immediately after Anderson celebrated what he thought was a win, Nemkov complained that it was a clash of heads, not an elbow, that caused the cut. After Trigg and the athletic commission reviewed the tape. the fight was ultimately ruled a No Contest (NC). Had the fight gone one more round, and this would’ve occurred, then the judges scorecards up until then would have declared the winner. Since it ended in round three, there was no choice but to call it as a No Contest (NC), allowing Nemkov to keep the title.

Nemkov escapes the clutches of @coreya_mma at the end of Round 2.#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/S2jogHPnyZ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

Naturally, Anderson’s elation was quickly squashed, as he hurled a water bottle across the cage after hearing the decision. As a result, the Grand Prix finale gets delayed even further, as the two men will run it back later this year to declare a winner once and for all (hopefully).

Here is how the judges had it after two rounds:

#Bellator277 Official Result: C-Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) vs. #1-Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) has been ruled a no-contest (accidental head butt) pic.twitter.com/wCue3x0189 — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) April 16, 2022

