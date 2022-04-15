Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlines UFC ‘Fight Night’ card on June 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked a 265-pound matchup between Top 10 heavyweight sluggers Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik for June 4, according to ESPN, and while a city and venue have yet to be determined, the APEX facility in Las Vegas is likely the intended destination.

Volkov (34-1) was on his way to accomplishing great things in the heavyweight division, racking up four straight wins with two knockout victories after crossing over from M-1 Challenge in Russia. Unfortunately for “Drago,” a Hail Mary finish by Derrick Lewis slowed his momentum and Volkov is just 4-3 in the three years that followed.

Rozenstruik (11-3) suffered a similar setback after his red-hot start in the 265-pound weight class. Four straight wins (with four violent knockouts) was all for naught, as “Bigi Boy” got obliterated by eventual heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, then went a mediocre 2-2 in his next four fights, with both losses coming by way of decision.

The UFC “Fight Night” card on June 4 will also feature the featherweight showdown between Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige. Elsewhere on the card, Cynthia Calvillo and Brianna Van Buren collide in the strawweight division, while Joaquin Buckley and Abusupiyan Magomedov hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

Expect more June 4 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.