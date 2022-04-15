 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad staredown video from UFC Vegas 51 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in event, held earlier today in advance of the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., April 16, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 16, 2022, with an exciting Welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4-ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5-seeded Belal Muhammad. In UFC Vegas 51’s co-main event, Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho locks horns with Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at Middleweight.

Luque captured a first-round knockout victory over Muhammad when they first went to war at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016. Since then, “The Silent Assassin” (21-7-1) is 10-2 with nine finishes while “Remember the Name” (20-3) is 10-1 with one No Contest and one finish.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above. Below, check out the middleweight face off between 185-pound co-headliners Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

