Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad staredown video from UFC Vegas 51 weigh ins

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in event, held earlier today in advance of the ESPN/ESPN+ fight card scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., April 16, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luque captured a first-round knockout victory over Muhammad when they first went to war at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016. Since then, “The Silent Assassin” (21-7-1) is 10-2 with nine finishes while “Remember the Name” (20-3) is 10-1 with one No Contest and one finish.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above. Below, check out the middleweight face off between 185-pound co-headliners Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

The biggest fight of their career awaits @BorralhoCaio vs @Gadzhi_84MMA in tomorrow’s co-main event



