Live: UFC Vegas 51 early weigh-ins video results for Luque vs Muhammad 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 170-pound rematch pitting No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque opposite longtime 170-pound rival and No. 6-ranked title hopeful Belal Muhammad this Sat. night (April 16, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also feature the middleweight showdown between Dana White’s “Contender Series” standouts and UFC newcomers Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 51 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Luque vs. Muhammad 2” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (186)

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Yanan Wu (136)

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145.5)

170 lbs.: Mounir Lazzez (171) vs. Ange Loosa (171)

UFC Vegas 51 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Devin Clark () vs. William Knight ()

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Lina Lansberg ()

155 lbs.: Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose ()

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

265 lbs.: Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Istela Nunes (114)

135 lbs.: Heili Alateng (135.5) vs. Kevin Croom (136)

Staredowns will commence at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

