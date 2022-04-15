UFC 273 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Watch Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns throw bombs in super slow motion

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev captured a close decision victory over Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., a three-round bang fest that helped springboard “Borz” to the No. 3 spot at 170 pounds while dropping “Durinho” to No. 5 in the latest rankings update.

And the bonuses keep rolling in.

The promotion recently posted its “Fight Motion” video replay featuring all the top bouts from UFC 273 — including Chimaev vs. Burns — and you can see the kind of damage delivered (and received) during their 15-minute war of attrition. Burns is hoping the performance was enough to warrant a rematch within the next three fights.

That may or may not depend on this outcome.

UFC was headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Chan Sung Jung. “The Great” was able to violently dispatch “The Korean Zombie” with little effort, though you wouldn’t know it judging by the medical suspensions handed down from apathetic regulators in “The Sunshine State.”

