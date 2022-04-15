Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Ask, and you might just receive.

Per a report from MMAJunkie, highly regarded Welterweight prospect and former M-1 champion, Shavkat Rakhmonov, will indeed receive his requested match up vs. longtime UFC talent, Neil Magny. The pair of now booked to square off on June 25 on a UFC “Fight Night” card from a yet-to-be-determined location.

Undefeated (15-0) with nothing but stoppage wins on his record, Rakhmonov is the hottest 170-pound prospect not named Khamzat Chimaev (and don’t compare them). He’s won all three of his trips to the Octagon fairly easily, most recently brutalizing Carlston Harris with a spinning hook kick in the very first round (HIGHLIGHTS). The Kazakh athlete appears to have all the makings of a future champion, but this will be a significant step up for him.

Magny has been there and done that, defeating several would-be “future champions” in his nearly decade long stint on the UFC roster. Currently ranked at No. 10, Magny has won two in a row, most recently battling past Max Griffin last month. Magny has a well-deserved reputation for accepting tough match ups, and he’s once again proving his grit here by taking on an unranked but hugely talented up-and-comer.

Who ya’ got?

Dana White: This new undefeated guy is scary. No one wants to fight him.



Neil Magny: pic.twitter.com/YiSIERuP7r — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) April 14, 2022

Seven Weeks Of Self-Promotion

It’s somehow been about six months since my last fight, and I’m once again booked to compete, this time at Urijah Faber’s A-1 Combat promotion in Sacramento, California on May 28.

As with all my pro fights, I raise funds to cover camp costs/actually make a profit via the fight banner. $5 or more gets your name/screen name/nickname on the fight banner, and it enters you into a raffle to win the banner itself. Payment options include venmo: AndyLRichardson (1572), PayPal, or the latest GoFundMe page. Complete details are HERE!

I hugely appreciate the MMAMania community support (financial or otherwise) for both my writing and fighting careers. Thank you!

Insomnia

The Aljamain Sterling victory parade is really rolling, and honestly, “Funkmaster” deserves it. Also, “Big” John McCarthy talks plenty of s—t and is not above criticism ...

Ray Longo and Aljamain Sterling addressed the rest of the gym and its as awesome as you'd imagine it would be (via @funkmasterMMA) pic.twitter.com/IxkX29mcJU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 13, 2022

‍♂️ You think I give a shit about someone not agreeing with me? You and josh are CONSTANTLY disrespectful to us fighters. That’s where you both annoy me. Especially Josh, as a former high level athlete



You wanna try to take the high road now? Please look in the mirror Mr Perfect https://t.co/whnwmIgkTz — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2022

The direction switch on this go-behind is so clean!

Fingers crossed Colby Covington accepts the Khamzat fight without any delay.

Henry Cejudo getting some mitt work in with Rafael Cordeiro while Mike Tyson watches on:

Under the watchful eye of Uncle Mike, I can’t miss. #thecountdownbegins⏳ pic.twitter.com/RTEHWPfxwU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2022

Cortney Casey consistently confounds me with her game plans, so I fully expect her to exclusively kickbox vs. Antonina Shevchenko.

I still need to see Luke Rockhold left kick the bejesus out of one more person before his career is fully up.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Shoutout to Marlon Moraes, who at one point was the scariest Bantamweight alive.

This man was once on a 13 fight win streak and he's the only one to have stopped Aljamain Sterling.......Now he retires on a 4 fight skid, all knockouts. MMA makes me sad sometimes.pic.twitter.com/OX2IZKlJmA — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) April 13, 2022

The classic x-choke ... but with a delayed reaction!

Ground-and-pound KOs from the guard feel pretty rare nowadays, but they’re always cool to see.

