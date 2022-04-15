Bellator 277 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | McKee vs. Pitbull 2

Bellator 277 is set to go down TONIGHT (Fri., April 15, 2022) from inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., featuring a Featherweight title fight between division champion, A.J. McKee, and Patricio Pitbull. In the co-main event of the evening, the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will conclude as Vadim Nemkov defends his title against Corey Anderson.

Bellator 277’s main card will air on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET, with “Prelims” undercard action beginning at 7 p.m. ET right here. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 277 below.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 277) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 277 QUICK RESULTS:

145 lbs.: Champion A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

145 lbs. Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

170 lbs: Rhalan Gracie vs. Tyson Miller

140-Pound Contract Weight: Gaston Bolanos vs. Cass Bell

185 lbs.: Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson

125 lbs.: Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio vs. Calob Ramirez

145 lbs.: Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

