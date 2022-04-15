Watch Bellator 277: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | McKee vs. Pitbull 2

Bellator 277: “McKee vs. Pitbull 2” is set to air TONIGHT (Fri., April 15, 2022) from inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., which will be headlined by a Featherweight championship rematch between division champion, A.J. McKee, and former long-time titleholder, Patricio Freire.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 277 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 277’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (11-2, 1 NC) vs. Rakim Cleveland (21-14-1)

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (8-1) vs. Michael Lombardo (12-2, 1 NC)

170 lbs.: Rhalan Gracie (0-3) vs. Tyson Miller (2-0)

140 lbs.: Gaston Bolanos (5-3) vs. Cass Bell (5-2)

185 lbs.: Theo Haig (0-0) vs. Alan Benson (1-2)

125 lbs.: Edwin De Los Santos (1-0) vs. Alberto Mendez (0-1)

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (1-0) vs. Calob Ramirez (1-1)

145 lbs.: Socrates Hernandez (0-1) vs. Rogelio Luna (0-0)

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson (1-0) vs. JT Donaldson (4-5)

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-7-1) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-6)

