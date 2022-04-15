Watch trailer for tonight’s ‘STACKED’ Bellator 277 ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ event | Video

Bellator MMA is set to stage its “most stacked card ever” TONIGHT (Fri., April 15, 2022) from inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., featuring not one — but two — massive championship fights.

Bellator 277’s main event of the evening will feature A.J. McKee, who will put his Featherweight title on the line against the man he took it from in less than 120 seconds at Bellator 263, former division kingpin, Patricio Freire. The loss was “Pitbull’s” first in more than five years after tearing through the entire 145-pound division. As for McKee, he remained undefeated with his blistering knockout win, which also nabbed him a $1 million payout for winning the Featherweight Grand Prix.

In the co-main event of the evening, Vadim Nemkov puts his 205-pound title on the line against Corey Anderson in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finale. Nemkov took out Julius Angkiclas and Phil Davis on the road to the finals, while Anderson ran right through Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Ryan Bader to punch his ticket to the million-dollar title fight.

If that weren’t enough, Aaron Pico returns to face off against Adli Edwards in a 145-pound scrap, while Timothy Johnson faces off against Linton Vassell in a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair.

