Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has a plethora of options when it comes to his next potential title challenger. Among those ready for the opportunity is the legendary Jose Aldo who has gained serious momentum within the 135-pound ranks.

Doing the media rounds following his win over Petr Yan at UFC 273 this past weekend, Sterling has mentioned several names he can envision himself fighting next. Alongside Aldo and a trilogy with Yan, Sterling pointed out former Bantamweight titleholders T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz. Generally one to keep quiet in these types of cases, Aldo made his voice heard on Wednesday (April 13, 2022).

“@funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!!” Aldo tweeted before receiving a response from Sterling.

“.@danawhite Hey man, when are we having a sit down?” Sterling said quoting tweeting Aldo. “We clearly have a lot to discuss… PS: Go watch the first round [of the Yan rematch] again. You are WRONG! @OrenHodak @vaynersports”

A former champion himself at Featherweight, Aldo is no stranger to vying for gold whether in the division he’s primarily fought at or his current home of Bantamweight. Debuting in the weight class against Marlon Moraes in Dec. 2019, Aldo suffered a controversial split decision defeat before going on to face the aforementioned Yan for the then-vacant crown.

Aldo ultimately came up short against Yan despite his best efforts. Since then, he’s continued to stun fans worldwide by still looking as strong as ever with three consecutive wins over the likes of Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon “Chito” Vera.

In terms of opponents’ legacy, Aldo would take the cake among those Sterling has fought thus far in his 24-fight career.