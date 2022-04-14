Andy Ruiz Jr vs Tyrone Spong headlines Triller boxing PPV on July 16 in Mexico City

The first-ever Unified Heavyweight Champion Of Mexican Descent is coming to Mexico City on July 16 for #TrillerFightClub @Andy_destroyer1 vs @Tyrone_spong pic.twitter.com/M4y8dosIH3

Triller Fight Club may be out of the Jake Paul business (as well as the Mike Tyson business), but that won’t stop the combat sports promotion from staging its latest and greatest pay-per-view (PPV) rivalry, which continues on July 16 in Mexico City when former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. battles kickboxing icon Tyrone Spong.

Spong, 36, is 14-0 in the “sweet science” with 13 knockouts.

No question the 32 year-old Ruiz Jr. will be his toughest opponent to date. “The Destroyer” is 34-2 with 22 knockouts, the most famous of which came in his upset victory over heavyweight wunderkind Anthony Joshua to claim the division title back in June 2019.

Joshua would reclaim the crown in their Dec. 2019 rematch.

Boxing fans haven’t seen Spong compete since his technical knockout win over the unheralded Jeyson Minda in summer 2019. As for Ruiz Jr., he punched his way back into the win column at the expense of aging bruiser Chris Arreola last May.

No other bouts have been announced for the Triller boxing event on July 16, which is expected to stream on FITE as well as the promotion’s website, but you can expect that to change over the next few weeks, if not sooner.

Stay tuned.