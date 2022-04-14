UFC 273 medical suspensions: ‘Korean Zombie’ out just 14 days despite violent beatdown in Jacksonville

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight veteran Chan Sung Jung absorbed over 150 strikes in his lopsided loss to reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski, with more than 100 of those blows landing to his head. In fact, “The Korean Zombie” was taking so much punishment that referee Herb Dean had to step in and put an end to the violent beatdown.

I guess the Florida State Boxing Commission (FSBC) knows something we don’t because Jung and Volkanovski drew the lightest medical suspensions out of anyone competing at the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Jacksonville. Unlike other stateside commissions, the regulators in “The Sunshine State” do not disclose the injuries attributed to each suspension.

Here’s how long each combatant will be out of action (via MMA Fighting):

Alexander Volkanovski: 14 days

Chan Sung Jung: 14 days

Aljamain Sterling: 30 days

Petr Yan: 45 days

Khamzat Chimaev: 30 days

Mackenzie Dern: 30 days

Tecia Torres: Indefinite

Mark Madsen: 30 days

Anthony Hernandez: 30 days

Aspen Ladd: 45 days

Jared Vanderaa: 30 days

Kay Hansen: 30 days

Julio Arce: 30 days

Daniel Santos: 30 days

Jung contemplated retirement after his loss to Volkanovski.

“Sometimes people being so tough, it’s worse for their own good,” Volkanovski told The MMA Hour. “I probably rocked him like five, six times in there, maybe more. By the end of it, I’m glad Herb stopped it, because I felt like he definitely had enough. I think he was ready. He sort of knew it was over. He was defeated already, let’s get him back home to the family healthy.”

Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions, like in the case of Torres, are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

