It’s hard to understate just how disastrous TJ Dillashaw’s attempt to become a double champ ended for the Californian. The undisputed Bantamweight kingpin spent months of grueling effort and discipline to shed an unhealthy amount of weight, succeeding in weighing in at 125 lbs. It all fell apart soon afterward, as Henry Cejudo knocked him out in short order, and a performance enhancing drugs (PED) suspension sat him on the sidelines for two years.

Cue the apology video.

Given all the consequences Dillashaw suffered, it would be a surprise if the current 135-pound contender didn’t regret that chapter of his career. Dillashaw confirmed as much while speaking to the media at UFC 273

“That’s why I f—ked up. My body was dying. (They were) telling me I couldn’t do it. I got below 4% body fat,” Dillashaw said (via BloodyElbow). “I see pictures of myself. I thought I looked good at the time, right? But I see pictures of myself now, I looked like a crackhead. It was disgusting.”

Specifically, Dillashaw blames his suspension and absence on the 125-pound weight cut. Asked if he regrets the move, Dillashaw answered, “I do and I don’t. I knew it was a lot of work, but yeah, I definitely regret it because I wouldn’t have been sitting out for two years.”

At this point, Dillashaw’s future is surely at Bantamweight. He returned from the sidelines to the win column in a big way, taking a close decision off recent title challenger Cory Sandhagen to assert himself back into the mix. He just might be next-in-line for Bantamweight gold, barring any further injuries or run-ins with USADA.

Well ... this is bizarre.

At 22 years of age, there’s still plenty of time for Kay Hansen to win a couple fights and make another run inside the Octagon.

❌ Fighter removed: Kay Hansen — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) April 13, 2022

Merab Dvalishvili (making his third appearance on MM this week?!?) stumbled upon a random Las Vegas street fight and was hugely excited about it.

Last night I was trying to take a nice peaceful walk and BOOM .. street fight .. in and out of the octagon i cant escape it ! #onlyinvegas

საღამოს გარეთ სუფთა ვსეინობდი მაგრამ აქაც ჩხუბი გაიჩითა. #აილავამერიკა pic.twitter.com/4PYJq7aMZP — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) April 13, 2022

If UFC ventures to Liverpool, is Paddy Pimblett ready for his first main event slot?

BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.



Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told. — Al Zullino (@phre) April 13, 2022

In fairness to BJ Penn, campaign promises are almost always lies anyway, right?

Bold promises from Governor BJ Penn pic.twitter.com/f6wJt2o9pX — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 13, 2022

BJ wants to put “tomorrow behind us.” pic.twitter.com/IhNvndnR5K — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 13, 2022

There are some really awesome little details in this piece of MMA art.

Is it controversial to agree with Aljamain Sterling and prefer Jose Aldo to Dillashaw for the next Bantamweight title challenger? I actually think it’s a harder fight for “Funkmaster” too.

Aljamain Sterling on TJ Dillashaw: When I thought about it afterwards, I was kind of like 'he really doesn't deserve it.'



Sterling says based on merit Aldo deserves the next shot.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/rEzM7m7Ehy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 13, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

On a related note: Bantamweight Jose Aldo appreciation post!

New Jose Aldo video :)

Subscribe to the youtube Channel https://t.co/Q77u5LYGoc pic.twitter.com/HNxETGYKKR — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) April 12, 2022

Watch 16-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa destroy opponents left and right:

16-year old Tenshin Nasukawa's incredible tournament run to win the BLADE Japan Cup in 2015, knocking out all three of his opponents in one night.



He then first publicly called out K-1 Champion Takeru. Seven years later, they are finally scheduled to fight.#THEMATCH2022 pic.twitter.com/KcP90jzemN — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) April 12, 2022

William Knight is an odd fighter, but the man has incredible power.

