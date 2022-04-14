Live: Bellator 277 ceremonial weigh-in video | McKee vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 277: “McKee vs Pitbull 2” is set to air tomorrow (Fri., April 15, 2022) from inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., which is headlined by a Featherweight championship rematch between current division champion, A.J. McKee, and former longtime titleholder, Patricio Freire. Also, the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will conclude as division champion, Vadim Nemkov, battles Corey Anderson in the final.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 7 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Champion A.J. McKee (144.4) vs. Patricio Pitbull (144.6)

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

150 lbs. Aaron Pico (149.4) vs. Adli Edwards (149.6)

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (258) vs. Rakim Cleveland (238.6)

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (170.5) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.3)

170 lbs: Rhalan Gracie (170) vs. Tyson Miller (170.4)

145-Pound Contract Weight: Gaston Bolanos (144.4) vs. Cass Bell (144.8)

205 lbs.: Theo Haig (201.5) vs. Alan Benson (203.4)

125 lbs.: Edwin De Los Santos (124.8) vs. Alberto Mendez (124.5)

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (135.8) vs. Calob Ramirez (135.7)

145 lbs.: Socrates Hernandez (145.5) vs. Rogelio Luna (145)

205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4) vs. Rafael Carvalho (206)

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson (145) vs. JT Donaldson (144.6)

