 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Belal Muhammad: Khamzat Chimaev can beat everyone at welterweight ‘except for me’

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Khamzat Chimaev showed up and showed out at UFC 273 with his big win over Gilbert Burns (watch highlights) and the rest of the division is taking notice.

This weekend (Sat., April 16, 2022), top Welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run things back in the main event of UFC Vegas 51. Despite the solid momentum either continues to gain from a victory, they’ll likely find themselves taking a backseat to the emergent Chimaev.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 51 On ESPN+

REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 16, 2022, with an exciting Welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4-ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5-seeded Belal Muhammad. In UFC Vegas 51’s co-main event, Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho locks horns with Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at Middleweight.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

On Chimaev’s path to the top, Muhammad was hoping to test the young superstar but is admittedly impressed by how he handled a former title challenger like Burns.

“He was always human to me, that’s why I wanted that fight,” Muhammad said at UFC Vegas 51 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “I think he’s still a great fighter. He’s undefeated and still super young. I think people just put him as this robot, this Marvel character that he’s just going to touch you and they fall.

“We all bleed, we’re all human beings,” he continued. “They put him at so high that now that he didn’t walk through No. 2 in the world, he sucks. I’m like, ‘Bro, he’s still a great challenge and a guy that could beat everybody in the division, except for me.”

Next for Chimaev would appear to be No. 1-ranked UFC contender Colby Covington, according to UFC President Dana White. The fight would surely act as a ticket to a title shot for Chimaev who would become only the third person to defeat Covington in his 20-fight career — his last two losses coming against champion Kamaru Usman.

As for Usman, he’s likely to rematch perennial top contender Leon Edwards for his next title defense, which is being targeted for the summer.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...