Khamzat Chimaev just bagged another $10k for beating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev captured a close decision victory over Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., where he bagged his “show” and “win” purse, a $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus, and a $30,000 Crypto cash out.

In addition, the Marshall Inu fighter support community also awarded “Borz” an extra $10,000 for his UFC 273 performance. Burns, however, took home the top prize from that fan vote, collecting $40,000 in defeat. Fellow main card fighter Mark Madsen also banked a cool $20,000 for defeating Vinc Pinchel.

Have a look:

#UFC273 Performance of the night winners announced!! We had 12,347 votes which is amazing. Congratulations to the warriors, you’ll be contacted by our team now for payments.

1) $40,000 - @GilbertDurinho

2) $20,000 - @MarkTheOlympian

2) $10,000 - @KChimaev #FightingForFighters pic.twitter.com/34OwFwR0AU — Marshall Inu (@marshallinu_) April 12, 2022

Chimaev, who improved to 11-0 with 10 finishes, is expected to be paired off with No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington for an ABC headliner later this year. A victory over “Chaos” would undoubtedly send “Borz” into a 170-pound title fight against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, who run it back for “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” strap this summer.