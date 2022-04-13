Darren Till’s adviser Daniel Kinahan wanted by US Government for murder, drug smuggling

Good stroll on the beach tonight in Dubai with one of me good pals, Daniel Kinahan is advising Eddie Hearn & Al Haymon is advising Leonard ellerbe for Eddie Hearn & Leonard Ellerbe to fight. Wow!! Good luck Eddie I’m rooting for u son, @EddieHearn @LeonardEllerbe pic.twitter.com/Aje72XOHei

UFC middleweight veteran Darren Till may have to answer to the United States Government at some point over the next few weeks as the Treasury Department continues its hunt for “The Gorilla’s” friend and adviser Daniel Kinahan, who is also linked to boxers Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders, among others.

Turns out Kinahan, who co-founded MTK Global boxing and MMA agency, is accused of running the Kinahan Organized Crime Group and wanted on allegations of drug smuggling, money laundering, and murder, just to name a few. Authorities are offering a $5 million reward for any information leading to Kinahan’s arrest.

From the U.S. Treasury Department:

Irish national Daniel Joseph Kinahan (Daniel Kinahan), currently based in Dubai, was designated for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the KOCG. Each member of the KOCG reports to Daniel Kinahan, who is believed to run the day-to-day operations of the organization. Daniel Kinahan has instructed KOCG members to send money to a variety of individuals serving prison sentences, including a person convicted of attempted murder on behalf of the KOCG, and an individual imprisoned for murder on behalf of the KOCG. Daniel Kinahan, who sources large quantities of cocaine from South America, plays an integral part in organizing the supply of drugs in Ireland, and is attempting to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the United Kingdom. Daniel Kinahan is known to have used false identity documents.

Kinahan’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Till is no stranger to getting pounded by the UK media and previously went on social media to defend his relationship with Kinahan. It should be noted that Till is not wanted in connection with any of the suspected crimes, similar to the case of Georges St-Pierre and Canada’s “King of Pot” back in 2014.

Related Lee Murray Attempts Prison Escape With Secret Biscuits

“Yes I am friends with Daniel Kinahan ... and what?” Till said. “I’ve never hidden this friendship and why should I when the man has given me more valuable advice as a friend than anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity. I’ve been friends with Dan for years and years long before I ever joined MTK Global so why would it automatically be presumed the two are linked.”

Till, 29, is expected to make his UFC return later this year.