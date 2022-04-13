Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Gilbert Burns represents the first taste of adversity Khamzat Chimaev has suffered inside the Octagon, and it was no small dose. Burns hurt the Chechen fighter on several occasions, bloodied him up, and sent him to the canvas in the second round. He also did well in denying several takedown attempts, a first of Chimaev opponents.

“Borz” overcame that adversity, of course, winning a three-round decision on the strength of his own punches and volume (watch highlights). Still, one might expect he wouldn’t be eager for another showdown vs. Burns, seeing as 15-minute brawls are a lot more wearing than instant strangulations.

Well, Burns has called for an eventual rematch, specifically one booked for five rounds, and Chimaev isn’t the least bit intimidated. Replying earlier today on Instagram, Chimaev wrote, “In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy” and then tagging “Durinho.”

At the moment, Chimaev’s path forward is clear. He’s likely to face Colby Covington next and is favored to defeat “Chaos,” setting up a potential title showdown vs. Kamaru Usman. If, however, Chimaev were to come up short in either fight, or Burns were to string together a couple wins after Chimaev takes gold, the stars would be aligned for their rematch.

Sign me up for five rounds of Chimaev vs. Burns madness!

Verdict MMA is an online source for fans to submit their own scorecards, and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan is the closest title fight in their history. Like it or not, that’s no robbery!

This is literally the closest title fight in the history of Verdict.



Aljamain Sterling is up on the Verdict Scorecard by a final score differential of 0.01#UFC273 pic.twitter.com/0LAskmTSzZ — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) April 10, 2022

Teofimo Lopez shows off his jump rope skill:

They think I’m not working.. Really? Me?



You don’t need to know everything people. pic.twitter.com/nI8MF7dHqM — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) April 12, 2022

Merab Dvalishvili wants the Yan smoke.

Chase Sherman has been released for a second time after a 1-3 run. Think “Vanilla Gorilla” returns to bare knuckle?

❌ Fighter removed: Chase Sherman — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) April 12, 2022

This should be a very fun fight between top-ranked Flyweight contenders.

Another quality fight booking, this one at 185 lbs. Think Chris Curtis can keep his unlikely winning streak going versus the jiu-jitsu master?

#TeamIridium Fight News



Our man @actionman513 tries to climb to 3-0 with a 3rd KO in the @ufc vs. Rodolfo Vieiera on June 25 ✍ #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/jFNAeEXriA — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) April 12, 2022

Everyone gets rocked/dropped/touched eventually on a long enough timeline.

Nick Diaz once said, “Where I come from, people like that get slapped.”

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Here’s a right hand from a really odd angle, almost something of a shovel hook?

Andreeas Binder knocks Rostem Akman out cold with a right hook and vicious, perfectly placed ground and pound at Cage Fight Series 10 pic.twitter.com/F3WCkBZrxA — Will (@ChillemDafoe) April 9, 2022

Just picked him up and put him down.

#flashbacknatsu2012 Day1:

Sekiwake Toyonoshima (L) vs Estonian Ōzeki Baruto. Toyo got technique prize last time and vaulted to sekiwake again. Baruto (who is actually dark blonde but hair oil hides it) can use his height, size advantage to give anyone a hard time. pic.twitter.com/64RB8yNUp4 — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) April 10, 2022

A single minute of historic boxing action:

'Super Fight II' @MuhammadAli got his revenge against longtime rival Joe Frazier. pic.twitter.com/Kqy9P8zXUO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 11, 2022

