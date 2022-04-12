Cain Velasquez still in jail without bail after granted continuance for plea hearing

Cain Velasquez took to the Superior Court Hall of Justice Tuesday (April 12, 2022) where he made a request for a continuance until May 6 for a plea hearing, reports MMA Fighting. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion was arrested on charges of attempted murder in February and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez and long-time teammate Daniel Cormier were reportedly attending the hearing to show their support.

Earlier in the day, Velasquez shared a message on his social media accounts stating:

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me - Cain Velasquez.”

Velasquez’s February 28 arrest came after he allegedly went on a high-speed chase for 11 miles in pursuit of a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte. He was also alleged to have fired multiple rounds of a .40 caliber handgun at the vehicle. Goularte is accused to have molested a close relative of Velasquez at his mother’s daycare facility.

Goularte had been released on bail in his own court case over the objections from the district attorney.

Since retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) following a 2019 loss to Francis Ngannou, Velasquez tried his hand at professional wrestling where he enjoyed a brief stint in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).