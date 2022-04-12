Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vows to single-handedly destroy the legacy of the 'Pitbull' brothers

An unmissable night with the very best fighters in the world! This Friday, 10pm ET/7pm PT LIVE on @SHOSports . #Bellator277 pic.twitter.com/wFEn4KYk7j

A.J. McKee will attempt to defend his Bellator MMA Featherweight title this Friday night (April 15, 2022) at Bellator 277 against Patricio Freire, the man he took it from eight months ago. With another win over "Pitbull," McKee solidifies himself as the promotion's new poster boy and puts the Brazilian brawler in his rear-view mirror.

But McKee has already made it known that he intends to tame another "Pitbull" in the form of Patricky Freire, Patricio's brother, who is the current Lightweight champion. According to McKee, if he manages to defeat Patricio a second time and eventually takes out Patricky, the "Pitbull" legacy will forever be ruined thanks to him.

“I’m gonna put out the same energy when I step in that cage,” McKee said during a recent presser to promote his rematch against Freire (via MMA Junkie). “Other than that, I’m always respectful, but when you cross that line, you know, that’s the line. Things got to get dealt with. And, yeah, it’s no disrespect – nothing but respect.

“Obviously things are a little bit different now. I’m the champ, so I like to carry myself a little bit differently. But the first fight was like picking at the brother, you know what I mean? This fight, I’m just looking forward to going out there and putting on a show. I’m looking forward to being champ-champ. His brother’s got the (lightweight) belt. A ‘Pitbull’ is a ‘Pitbull’ to me.”

Patricky happened to be in attendance of the presser and fired off some shots to McKee while his brother was spewing verbal venom at “Mercenary, as well. That only fired up the 145-pound champion.

“I’ll beat your brother and you again,” McKee told Patricio. “It’s gonna happen, bro. It’s gonna happen. It’s inevitable. I’m going to destroy the ‘Pitbull’ legacy. It will end with A.J. ‘Mercenary’ McKee.”

Should McKee get a second win over Patricio, it would be wise for Bellator matchmakers to book “Mercenary” against Patricky due to the built-in story that is sure to grab all the headlines. It would also either allow McKee to become the promotion’s latest champ-champ or the older “Pitbull” brother to get some revenge for his family’s legacy.

