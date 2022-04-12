UFC 274 poster, video trailer drop for ‘Oliveira vs Gaethje’ on May 7 in Phoenix

Just like UFC 273, which took place last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event will feature a championship doubleheader along with a slam-bang feature fight between two of the most exciting combatants on the roster. UFC 274, scheduled for Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite longtime division contender Justin Gaethje.

Elsewhere on the card, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former 115-pound champion Carla Esparza. In addition, all-action lightweight fighters Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collide in what should be an easy lock for “Fight of the Night.” To help get fans pumped for the UFC 274 extravaganza in “The Copper State,” the promotion recently released its event poster and video trailer for “Oliveira vs. Gaethje.” Tickets are already on sale (and seats are still available) for UFC 274 right here.

