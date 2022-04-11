Coach teases Nick Diaz return before end of 2022

Nick Diaz’s return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action went less than swimmingly, but it may not have been the last we’ve seen of Stockton, California’s finest.

Since reaching a certain degree of fame, the Diaz brothers have seemingly had more and more trouble — or interest — in competing frequently. Especially the self-admitted fight-tortured soul, big brother Nick. However, by the Diaz standards, Nick, 38, may be looking at a quick turnaround according to his long-time coach Cesar Gracie.

“Look for @nickdiaz209 to fight by the end of the year,” Gracie posted on Instagram.

Diaz’s best stretch of his 38-fight career undeniably came post-initial Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run when he joined the now-defunct Strikeforce promotion in 2009. Two victories in and Diaz had earned the opportunity to fight for the inaugural Welterweight title. Making good on that fight with Mariuz Zaromskis, Diaz fought onward without tasting defeat a single time in his three bouts that followed inside the Strikeforce cage. Upon returning to the UFC, he piled up a 10-fight winning streak collectively.

A highly anticipated bout with B.J. Penn awaited Diaz after losing out on an immediate crack at brewing rival Georges St-Pierre due to Diaz flaking on a pre-fight press conference appearance. The result was that of a vintage Diaz performance that saw his hand raised by a unanimous decision after battering the legend over the course of three rounds.

Unfortunately for Diaz, that Oct. 2011 win is the last time he’s tasted victory. Three consecutive losses followed against the likes of Carlos Condit, St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva. The latter of which was overturned to a no-contest when Silva failed his post-fight drug test — as did Diaz.

Six years after the Silva mess and Diaz came back for a 17-year-old rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Sept. 2021. With Diaz getting the better of “Ruthless” in their youthful stages of the game, the same couldn’t be said all these years later as Lawler finished Diaz with strikes early into round three (watch highlights).