UFC Vegas 51 kicks off fight week by losing main card bout to ‘personal reasons’

Elizeu dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez: This time, it’s personal (reasons)!

Less than a week before showtime, Dos Santos has withdrawn from his welterweight contest against Lazzez, previously scheduled for the UFC Vegas 51 main card this Sat. night (April 16, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to MMA Fighting.

The 35 year-old Dos Santos (23-7) has been with the promotion for roughly seven years and in that time has compiled a record of 9-3. That said, the Brazilian has failed to crack the welterweight Top 15 despite notching victories over the likes of Sean Strickland and Max Griffin, among others.

As of the writing, the promotion is actively looking to find a replacement for Lazzez (10-2), who turns 35 in just a few months. The Tunisian “Sniper” is hoping to rebound from last January’s technical knockout loss to Warlley Alves at UFC Fight Island 8, one that snapped a three-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 51 will be headlined by the welterweight rematch between Top 5 contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. Elsewhere on the card, Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev collide in middleweight action while Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

For the revised UFC Vegas 51 fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.