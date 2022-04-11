Live: Bellator 277-Bellator 279 press conference featuring AJ McKee, Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg | Video

Bellator MMA is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming Bellator 277: “McKee vs Pitbull 2” event, which is set to go down this Friday night (April 15, 2022) inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The event will be headlined by a Featherweight championship rematch as division king, A.J. McKee, will take on former champion, Patricio Freire.

Also on the card, the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finale will take place with division champion, Vadim Nemkov, defending his 205-pound title against Corey Anderson. The winner walks away with not only the title, but a $1 million paycheck, as well.

Today’s LIVE presser kicks off promptly at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

The conference will also feature the stars of the Bellator 279: “Cyborg vs Blencowe 2” event, which is set to go down on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii featuring a women’s 145-pound title fight between Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe. This is the second time the two ladies have thrown down, as Cyborg defeated Blencowe at Bellator 249 in 2020.

Juan Archuleta and Raufeon Stots will also be in attendance to promote their interim Bantamweight championship fight, which will co-headline Bellator 279. The fight will also be the first matchup of the promotion’s Bantamweight Grand Prix, with the winner moving closer to a $1 million prize.

