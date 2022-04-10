Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe squared off earlier today (Sat. April 9, 2022) live on DAZN PPV from inside Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In a consistent performance, Garcia clearly earned the decision.

To the surprise of very few, this bout was largely one way traffic from Garcia, who entered the fight as a 16-1 favorite. Early on, Garcia was quicker to find his range and establish the jab. Garcia scored his first knockdown of the fight in the fourth round, and at first, it seemed like there was no ring rust to be found.

As the fight wore on, however, the cracks began to show a bit. Garcia’s activity dropped off, and though Tagoe was unable to capitalize, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling viewing experience. On the whole, a lot of fans and analyst walked away a bit unimpressed with “King Ryan.”

Still, check out all of the highlights below:

Ryan Garcia putting on the pressure at the end of the 5th #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/hjaLzubgES — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Tagoe lands a clean left hand, but Garcia fires back #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/PsBw4vx0UN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Ryan Garcia lands a HUGE shot, but Tagoe refuses to go down #GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/3VeAHJJn9r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022