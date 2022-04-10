Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns faced off earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Following an incredible battle, Chimaev was named the victor.

Chimaev started the fight strong with a takedown, but unlike past foes, Burns was able to scramble up quickly. As a result, the two began to trade, and both men landed huge shots! It was Chimaev dictating the action, however, which included a stiff jab that dropped his foe to the canvas.

Burns survived though, and in the second, he began to earn his revenge. Turning the tables with heavy hooks and overhands of his own, Burns clearly took the second frame, badly stunning Chimaev in the closing second of the round and setting up a tiebreaker third round.

Once more, Chimaev’s pressure and volume were really effective, and his uppercut found a home often. Burns didn’t go down without swinging, but Chimaev really outworked him in the first half of the round, and that’s what the judges remembered most.

Check out all the available clips and highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

