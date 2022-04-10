 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fight of the year? Pros react to Khamzat’s sensational brawl with Gilbert Burns | UFC 273

By Andrew Richardson
Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns squared off TONIGHT (Sat. April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Though most fans expected a quick finish, the bout actually went all three rounds, exceeding expectations as one of the most entertaining fights of the year (watch highlights).

At the end of 15 violent and competitive minutes, Chimaev was named the victor.

Naturally, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community went absolutely crazy during “The People’s Main Event.” Check out some of the reactions from pros and fans like on social media:

There are still two title fights left tonight, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling. However, it will be extremely difficult for either fight to outperform the madness that just happened.

Khamzat Chimaev is for real!

