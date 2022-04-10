Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns squared off TONIGHT (Sat. April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Though most fans expected a quick finish, the bout actually went all three rounds, exceeding expectations as one of the most entertaining fights of the year (watch highlights).

At the end of 15 violent and competitive minutes, Chimaev was named the victor.

Naturally, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community went absolutely crazy during “The People’s Main Event.” Check out some of the reactions from pros and fans like on social media:

Wanna get completely annihilated tonight? Take a shot everytime the clip of Khmzat sending me to the shadow realm plays during #UFC273 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 9, 2022

Says a lot about Burns's character as a fighter that a bout he could've easily avoided - and few would blame him for that - is the fight he actually *requested*. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 10, 2022

Just dragging him around — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 10, 2022

Oh my pic.twitter.com/yY4lg7jCHb — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) April 10, 2022

We got us a FIGHT. #UFC273 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) April 10, 2022

Live In-Play wagering after Round 1:

Chimaev -600

Burns +375#UFC273 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 10, 2022

We know how good Chimaev is on the floor but man he’s good on his feet. So accurate! #UFC273 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 10, 2022

Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 10, 2022

First time Khamzat Chimaev has gone into the third round in his entire MMA career #UFC272 — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 10, 2022

Live odds via @FanDuelCanada:

Chimaev -128

Burns +100 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Let’s go ! Good fight between burns and chimaev — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 10, 2022

Two dawgs just scrapping !!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022

Florida crowd being a Florida crowd booing after that fight. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 10, 2022

WOW!!!! WHAT A FIGHT!!!!! I think khamzat took it in the third but what a fight! #UFC273 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 10, 2022

There are still two title fights left tonight, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling. However, it will be extremely difficult for either fight to outperform the madness that just happened.

Khamzat Chimaev is for real!

