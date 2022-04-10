 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 273 highlights: Alexander Volkanovski batters Jung for fourth round knockout win

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

FIGHT earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In his most dominant display yet, Volkanovski battered Jung en route to a fourth-round knockout win.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., April 9, 2022, with a world championship doubleheader that will see Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, defend against No. 4-ranked division contender, “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In UFC 273’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, runs it back with interim titleholder and former champion, Petr Yan.

This one was pretty one-sided from the get-go. Almost immediately, Volkanovski seemed to have his opponent’s timing, walking him into traps. In particular, his jab was a huge problem for the South Korean athlete, as it interrupted his movement and combinations often. As a result, Jung wasn’t able to get anything going, and it only grew worse for “The Korean Zombie.”

Before long, Volkanovski’s right hand was landing with sickening consistency. Jung’s chin remains iron, but the human body can only take so much, and he was badly knocked down near the end of the third. The fight could’ve been called there, but instead, Jung was sent out and quickly put down once more.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

