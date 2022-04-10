FIGHT earlier today (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In his most dominant display yet, Volkanovski battered Jung en route to a fourth-round knockout win.

This one was pretty one-sided from the get-go. Almost immediately, Volkanovski seemed to have his opponent’s timing, walking him into traps. In particular, his jab was a huge problem for the South Korean athlete, as it interrupted his movement and combinations often. As a result, Jung wasn’t able to get anything going, and it only grew worse for “The Korean Zombie.”

Before long, Volkanovski’s right hand was landing with sickening consistency. Jung’s chin remains iron, but the human body can only take so much, and he was badly knocked down near the end of the third. The fight could’ve been called there, but instead, Jung was sent out and quickly put down once more.

Check out the finishing sequence and other highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

