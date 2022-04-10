 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 273 bonuses: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns earn $50k for back-and-forth scrap

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his Featherweight crown last night (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to the Featherweight headliner, UFC 273 produced several highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon brawls. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most:

  • Aleksei Oleinik remained as crafty as ever, tricking Jared Vanderaa into grappling with him and quickly wrangling up a neck crank after a difficult start (watch here).
  • Canadian talent Mike Malott made a successful debut by leveling Mickey Gall with a tremendous left hook (watch here).
  • Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went toe-to-toe and traded massive shots for the full 15 minutes in what was clearly the best fight of the night ... or year (watch here).
  • In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski proved himself a class above Chan Sung Jung, dominating the South Korean striker en route to a fourth-round knockout win (watch here).

As for which fighters were awarded bonuses — and thus took home a cool $50,000 — we take a closer look at the official UFC 273 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Performance of the Night: Alexander Volkanovski

Performance of the Night: Aleksei Oleinik

Per MMAFighting, the results of the fan-voted Crypto.com bonuses have not yet been calculated.

For complete UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

