Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his Featherweight crown last night (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
In addition to the Featherweight headliner, UFC 273 produced several highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon brawls. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most:
- Aleksei Oleinik remained as crafty as ever, tricking Jared Vanderaa into grappling with him and quickly wrangling up a neck crank after a difficult start (watch here).
- Canadian talent Mike Malott made a successful debut by leveling Mickey Gall with a tremendous left hook (watch here).
- Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went toe-to-toe and traded massive shots for the full 15 minutes in what was clearly the best fight of the night ... or year (watch here).
- In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski proved himself a class above Chan Sung Jung, dominating the South Korean striker en route to a fourth-round knockout win (watch here).
As for which fighters were awarded bonuses — and thus took home a cool $50,000 — we take a closer look at the official UFC 273 post-fight bonus winners below:
Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns
Performance of the Night: Alexander Volkanovski
Performance of the Night: Aleksei Oleinik
Per MMAFighting, the results of the fan-voted Crypto.com bonuses have not yet been calculated.
For complete UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” results and play-by-play, click HERE!
