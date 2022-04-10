Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his Featherweight crown last night (Sat., April 9, 2022) at UFC 273 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to the Featherweight headliner, UFC 273 produced several highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon brawls. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most:

Aleksei Oleinik remained as crafty as ever, tricking Jared Vanderaa into grappling with him and quickly wrangling up a neck crank after a difficult start (watch here).

Canadian talent Mike Malott made a successful debut by leveling Mickey Gall with a tremendous left hook (watch here).

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went toe-to-toe and traded massive shots for the full 15 minutes in what was clearly the best fight of the night ... or year (watch here).

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski proved himself a class above Chan Sung Jung, dominating the South Korean striker en route to a fourth-round knockout win (watch here).

As for which fighters were awarded bonuses — and thus took home a cool $50,000 — we take a closer look at the official UFC 273 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns Performance of the Night: Alexander Volkanovski Performance of the Night: Aleksei Oleinik

Per MMAFighting, the results of the fan-voted Crypto.com bonuses have not yet been calculated.

