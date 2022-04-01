Why did Jorge Masvidal attack Colby Covington? ‘A little sniff-sniff-sniff’ says Sean O’Malley

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal worked his entire career to earn headlining status and as a result of his tiring efforts, recently signed a lucrative contract with the world’s preeminent fight promotion. So why risk throwing it all away on a dopey war of words with Colby Covington?

“That’s like some thug gangster shit,” UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von and Tim Welch. “I grew up in Helena, Montana, I’m not raised to do that. He grew up in the fucking streets doing shit, maybe not like that, but fighting, so that probably seemed normalish to him. Just how he was raised.”

Just ask Masvidal, he’ll tell you.

“Gamebred” is accused of ambushing Covington outside a Miami steakhouse earlier this month in “The Sunshine State,” not long removed from his unanimous decision loss to “Chaos” in the UFC 272 main event. Masvidal pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief and was released on $15,000 bond.

All in the name of revenge for trash-talking his family (among other things).

“Colby posted like five days in a row 50-45, 50-45, like five days in a row on Instagram, tagging Jorge, just talking shit,” O’Malley continued. “There’s a fine line between entertainment and making it personal and some people are on different lines. Colby was on the entertainment line. Jorge was on the personal line. I think Colby was on the personal line too. It’s not a good look for Jorge. People loved it when he did it to Leon, boom-boom-boom, pieced him up right there, loved it. Leon Edwards, he hit him backstage at the UFC, boom-boom-boom, three piece and a biscuit, people fucking loved that. Maybe Jorge thought I’m gonna do it to Colby, people will love it. Maybe that didn't cross his mind, I dunno. I’m a fan of both, regardless of it.”

That led to this brief exchange between all three speakers:

Von: “He just had a big contract. It just seems like a lot to kinda risk, but yeah, he must have just been real, real angered up.”

O’Malley: “Or maybe a little sniff-sniff-sniff, sniff-sniff-sniff, sniff-sniff, sniff-sniff.”

Welch: “Yeah, a couple bumps here and there.”

Von: “Oh dude yeah, you can get a bump off of anything there.”

I think the more likely scenario is that Masvidal, who does not shy away from his past as a sucker-punching street thug, was doing what most fans cheered him for in the case of Leon Edwards a few years back in London.

Masvidal is due back in court on April 12.