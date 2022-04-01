Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori odds: ‘Reaper’ jumps out to early betting favorite for UFC 275

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will make his return to MMA against fellow ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori as part of the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for June 11 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Whittaker jumped out to an early betting favorite, clocking in at -200 against +165 for Vettori, the current underdog. That’s according to the bookies over at Fan Duel, though you can expect those numbers to fluctuate as we get closer to fight night.

Related Whittaker Teases Jump To 205

The 31 year-old Whittaker (23-6) is 11-2 as a middleweight with his only two losses coming against reigning division champion Israel Adesanya. Similarly, Vettori (18-5-1) has been bested twice by “The Last Stylebender” and stands at 8-3-1 inside the Octagon.

“The Italian Dream,” 28, is coming off a gritty, unanimous decision win over Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 to keep himself afloat in the Top 5. Whittaker, meanwhile, turned in an outstanding performance against Adesanya in a losing effort at UFC 271.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning champion Glover Teixeira opposite 205-pound knockout artist Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event will feature defending strawweight champion Rose Namajunas battling Carla Esparza.

For the latest UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.