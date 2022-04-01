Khamzat Chimaev is on the cusp of greatness, but he has a few major hurdles to clear before he gets there.

For starters, the rising welterweight contender must first get past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 next weekend to prove that’s he ready for a shot at the 170-pound crown. After that, “Borz” will need to secure his title fight with current UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman and hope that the two fighters are able to stay on track for an awaited Octagon meeting.

At that point, Chimaev will be tasked to take out the best pound-for-pound (P4P) fighter in the world today. Usman has produced a perfect 15-0 record since entering UFC back in 2015 and has showcased a scary arsenal inside of the cage of late. He has scored five-straight title defenses and has nearly cleared out UFC’s welterweight division in the process.

Chimaev, who only made his UFC debut less than two years ago, is the only man that stands in Usman’s way at this point in time. That’s why the Russian fighter is hellbent on capturing the title and proving that he’s truly a one-of-a-kind fighter.

“I want to take this belt so fast and so forceful,” said Chimaev during an appearance on Up Close with John Gooden (via Sportskeeda). “And Kamaru Usman, I was watching his interview and someone was asking ‘You think you’ll fight Khamzat Chimaev?’ And he says ‘If I’m still here.’ In his mind he knows I’m coming for him and he want to go, left that s**t. I hope he will stay for me, I will come for him and I will fight him.”

If Chimaev is able to do exactly what he plans on doing and captures the UFC welterweight strap by the end of the year it will go down as one of the most impressive rises to stardom in combat sports history. Of course, a potential victory over Usman would also land “Borz” on the current P4P rankings list.

“If you beat pound for pound number one, I become pound for pound number one. It’s so easy. If he goes away and leaves the belt, I’ll have to fight more fights to become pound for pound number one.”