Video: UFC hall of famer’s house burns down in two-alarm fire — ‘I lost everything’

Stephan Bonnar’s personal woes continue.

The former UFC light heavyweight contender, who forever changed the trajectory of mixed martial arts (MMA) with his three-round war against Forrest Griffin in Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), was left homeless this week after his house burned down just outside Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Lost everything, house is done,” Bonnar told MMA Junkie.

Fortunately for “The American Psycho,” nobody was hurt and the losses were relegated to property and possessions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but “high winds” prolonged the blaze for over an hour. Two adults, one child and four dogs were removed from the home, accordions to TMZ Sports.

“At 2:40 pm [Monday], we responded to a residential fire near Galleria and Cadence Vista Dr. Our crews confirmed smoke and flames were visible on the exterior of the home and established a defensive fire attack,” the Henderson Fire Department wrote in a public statement. “Due to the high winds, condition of the fire, and its proximity to neighboring homes, the call was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.”

Bonnar, 44, has not competed since a split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz in the Bellator 131 main event back in late 2014. While his Octagon exploits were enough to land him in the UFC hall of fame, “The American Psycho” has made more headlines in recent years for his troubling behavior outside the cage.

Bonnar finished his career at 15-9 with 10 stoppages.