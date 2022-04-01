Brent Primus vs Alexander Shabliy targeted for Bellator 282 on June 24

A lightweight bout has been added to Bellator 282 on June 24 in Connecticut: Brent Primus Vs Alexander Shabliy pic.twitter.com/be7EVlWQG4

A highly-intriguing Lightweight fight between Brent Primus and Alexander Shabliy has been added to the upcoming Bellator 282 event which is scheduled to go down on Fri., June 24, 2022, inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, per Jason Floyd of The MMA Report.

Ranked No. 2 at the moment, Primus was last seen defeating Benson Henderson at Bellator 268, putting him at 3-1 over his last four outings. His lone loss during that stretch is a razor-thin split-decision loss at the hands of Islam Mamedov.

Shabliy, meanwhile, inked a deal with Bellator MMA in May 2021 and has won his first two outings for the Viacom-owned MMA promotion against Alfie Davies and Bobby King, defeating them both in the span of seven months. Currently, on a six-fight win streak, Shabliy hasn’t tasted defeat in over six years and is holding on to the No. 8 spot on the rankings.

A win for either man will be crucial for their respective 155-pound title fight aspirations, so there will be plenty on the line when they throw down in Uncasville.

Bellator 282 will be headlined by a Middleweight title fight as current division champion, Gegard Mousasi, takes on No. 1 contender, Johnny Eblen. Also, the final two quarterfinal matchups for the Bantamweight Grand Prix will take place on this card.

