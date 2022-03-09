Rob Font and Chito Vera set to headline UFC Vegas 53

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 53 has its main event.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed Wednesday (March 9, 2022) that the promotion is finalizing a top-ranked bantamweight contenders bout between Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera. The fight will headline the Apr. 30 event at the UFC APEX facility.

For the Leominster, Mass. native in Font, the bout will be his third straight fight with the main event spotlight. Font last took on former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo in a losing effort that snapped an impressive four-fight winning streak.

Vera's last loss also came against the legendary Aldo in Dec. 2020. The No. 8-ranked 135-pound contender has since gotten back on track with back-to-back victories over Davey Grant and most recently, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. At UFC 268 in November, Vera rallied late to land a devastating front kick to score the third-round knockout.

With the addition of the main event, UFC Vegas 53 now has 11 total bouts with Font vs. Vera as the only bantamweight fight at present. The current lineup can be seen below.

Bantamweight - 135lbs: Rob Font vs. Chito Vera

Flyweight - 125lbs: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Flyweight: Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Lightweight - 155lbs: Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

Welterweight - 170lbs: Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabriel Green

Strawweight - 115lbs: Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinheiro

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Featherweight - 145lbs: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Heavyweight - 207-265lbs: Justin Tafa vs. Jake Collier

Middleweight - 185lbs: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert