Chael Sonnen: ‘Now is the time’ for Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal all walk into a bar... No, no they don’t. But we can only imagine what that trio would get up to.

As three of the sport's all-time biggest and most popular superstars, Sonnen, McGregor, and Masvidal all know a thing or two about fighting at the highest level. While Sonnen’s days of competing may be over in 2022, the “American Gangster” still analyzes the sport closely. With both McGregor and Masvidal finding themselves in some relatively unique positions at present, perhaps it could be time to match them with one another?

“People are just forgetting, they’re taking Dana [White] at his word when he said he’d never make the fight,” Sonnen said on The Chael Sonnen Show. “Well, that was because he (Masvidal) was too big. Conor’s a ‘55-pounder, Conor’s now up at ‘70 and he’s showing pictures on Instagram that he weighs 194. I think now is the time, I think International Fight Week is the date, let’s get McGregor-Masvidal done once and for all.”

Following Masvidal’s last win in Nov. 2019 against Nathan Diaz that saw him crowned the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, a fight with McGregor was seemingly as big as it ever could be without any undisputed titles involved. Despite the Irishman’s apparent interest as he voiced his thoughts many a time on social media, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White would shut the idea down by stating that Masvidal was too big for “The Notorious.”

McGregor is 1-2 since UFC 244 when Masvidal defeated Diaz with two consecutive losses to perennial lightweight contender Dustin Poirier following his welterweight win against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Just this past weekend (Sat., March 5, 2022) at UFC 272, Masvidal dropped his third fight in a row when finally putting his rivalry with Colby Covington to bed (watch highlights).